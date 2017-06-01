Naira puts up strong showing against dollar
The Naira, Wednesday, remained stable at N375 per dollar in the parallel market. The local currency has maintained the figure in the last one week. This strong showing is bolstered by the latest sale of dollars to bureaux de change (BDCs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). CBN had on Tuesday intervened in the inter-bank […]
