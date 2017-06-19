Naira remains firm against Dollar, Pounds

The Nigerian Naira on Monday began the new week on an impressive note at the parallel market, maintaining its strengthened rate of N367 to one US Dollar. Naira had stayed firm at N367 against the Dollar since Wednesday, June 14. It also retained the N465 rate against the Pound and the N410 against the Euro. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

