Naira stable at $364/$ as CBN injects $195m

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday injected $195m into the inter-bank forex market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market.

Meanwhile, the naira remained stable at N364 per dollar in the parallel market yesterday due to weak demand for dollar.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor confirmed this development in a statement yesterday.

He said that the CBN offered $100 million to authorized dealers interbank wholesale window, while it allocated the $50 million to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window.

The invisibles segment was allocated the sum of $45 million to meet the needs of those who applied for Forex to settle Business/Personal Travel Allowances, school tuition, and medicals, etc.

He also announced a retail option submitted on Monday, adding that the results would be released subsequently.

Okoroafor added the CBN would continue to ensure adherence to its forex policy by insisting on transparency of all stakeholders to guarantee stability in the market.

It will be recalled that the CBN made two major interventions in the inter-bank Forex market, last week, totaling $831.5 million, just as figures released by the Apex Bank indicated that it had boosted transactions at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) segment of the market to the tune of $2.2bn.

Also last week, the CBN, in a bid to tackle inflation, unveiled plans to mop up a total of N200.322 billion from the Nigerian banking system through a special Open Market Operation (OMO) at the rate of 16 per cent per annum.

Meanwhile, the naira continued to maintain its stability in the forex market, exchanging at an average of N364/$1 in the BDC segment of the market on Monday, June 19, 2017.

The post Naira stable at $364/$ as CBN injects $195m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

