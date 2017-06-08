Naira Watch: Naira stable at N365/$ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Naira Watch: Naira stable at N365/$
Vanguard
Vanguard survey showed that the parallel market exchange rate closed at N365 per dollar, same as Wednesday. liquidity. The stability was buoyed by dollar sale to bureaux de change by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank sold $20,000 to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!