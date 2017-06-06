Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nairalander catalogues myriad lies Lai Mohammed has told on behalf of Buhari, APC

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Following the heated interview granted by the Nigerian Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, recently on The Osasu Show wherein he demanded that any Nigerian citizen with facts backing the claim that he has told lies or ‘little white lies’ to protect the interest of the Muhammadu Buhari-APC led government should step forward, a Nigerian social…

The post Nairalander catalogues myriad lies Lai Mohammed has told on behalf of Buhari, APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.