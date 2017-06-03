Najib Balala looking at African markets to expand tourism sector – Coastweek
|
KDRTV
|
Najib Balala looking at African markets to expand tourism sector
Coastweek
NAIROBI (Xinhua) — Kenya is seeking to increase the number of African tourists visiting the country as a way of expanding the tourism sector, officials said Friday. Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Najib Balala told a tourism forum in …
Kenya to lower park, visa fees to woo visitors
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!