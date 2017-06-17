Pages Navigation Menu

NALT advocates stronger laws to stop terrorism, cyber crime

The Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) has said that stricter enforcement of terrorism and cyber laws in Nigeria can end both crimes. The association stated this in its communique issued on Saturday after its 50th annual conference held at the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state. The communique signed by the […]

