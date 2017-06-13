Pages Navigation Menu

Namibia: Ya Toivo Tributes Pour in – AllAfrica.com

Namibian

Namibia: Ya Toivo Tributes Pour in
AllAfrica.com
Windhoek — Ida Jimmy, who is one of Namibia's struggle veterans and heroines also joined thousands of mourners in paying tribute to the late Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, who died in Windhoek on Friday. He was 92. She said it was with great sadness …
