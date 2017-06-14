NANS Secures Insurance Policy for students in Tertiary Institutions

ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has secured an insurance policy for students of tertiary institutions across the country, to discourage the scourge of school drop-outs in case of death of parents or sponsors.

NANS President, Comrade Kadiri Aruna in a statement noted that the student body entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the African Assurance Plc for a unique Insurance package for students. This insurance package is the first of its kind because it targets parents/guardians/sponsors.

The insurance package, according to Haruna, covers subscribers the case of death or permanent disability of a students’ sponsor.

“The insurance company will pay the student a premium of the sum of one hundred thousand (N100,000.00) only every academic session till graduation.”

“The policy also provides for an extra two years of benefit to address cases of academic spill-over, National Youth Service delays and other academic eventualities,” he stated.

The package is sold for two thousand naira (N2,000.00) only per academic session.

Meanwhile, Haruna announced the that the NANS Senate which Sat on 19-21, 2017 at Emmanuel Alayande college of Education Oyo, Oyo State ratified the insurance policy and urges students to buy into it to safeguard their educational future.

Meanwhile, a bye-election was held to fill the vacant positions in the NANS executive. Comrade Oderaa Oduche emerged the National Treasurer, Okereafor Bestman Opeyemi was elected as the National Public Relations Officer and Ali Egbesola was returned as the Vice President External Affairs.

