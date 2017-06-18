NAPTIP Arrests Human Trafficker In Benin

Leadership Newspapers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from the Benin Zonal Command have arrested a 33 year old man, Monday Ugbo for human trafficking. The arrest was carried out following several weeks of surveillance by the …

FG Orders Audit of Anti-Human Trafficking NGOs



