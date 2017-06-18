Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAPTIP Arrests Human Trafficker In Benin – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

NAPTIP Arrests Human Trafficker In Benin
Leadership Newspapers
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from the Benin Zonal Command have arrested a 33 year old man, Monday Ugbo for human trafficking. The arrest was carried out following several weeks of surveillance by the …
FG Orders Audit of Anti-Human Trafficking NGOsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.