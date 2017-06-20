Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASA Discovers 10 Earth-like Planets

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NASA on Monday announced the discovery of 219 potential planets located outside our solar system, 10 of which are like Earth. They located not too close to their star, therefore not too hot, and not too far from their stars, therefore able to support liquid water. According to a statement released by NASA, this discovery […]

The post NASA Discovers 10 Earth-like Planets appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.