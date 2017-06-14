Nasa wants ballot contract to Dubai company revoked – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Nasa wants ballot contract to Dubai company revoked
Daily Nation
Nasa co-principals Moses Wetang'ula (left) and Musalia Mudavadi (centre) listen to Siaya Senator James Orengo in Lavington, Nairobi on June 14, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
NASA wants IEBC bosses out and ballot tender cancelled
Jubilee, Nasa lock horns over ballot tender
Uhuru has to be seen to do the right thing at all times
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!