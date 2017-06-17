Nasarawa: Gov. Al-Makura Vows to Demolish More Private Radio Stations

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said that his administration will not hesitate to demolish any private radio station and or any other structure found to have flouted the state’s town planning laws, Punch reports.

The governor, who made the statement in Lafia, the capital, during the distribution of relief materials to communities across the state that were devastated by crisis, called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to ensure that all stations seeking license to operate in Nasarawa must comply with statutory regulations before such is issued.

Al-Makura stated that his administration would not pay compensation to the management of a recently demolished radio station – Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia.

He said instead the company would pay a fine to the government for violating approved land laws.

The governor said, “Nasarawa State Government will not pay any compensation as being suggested in some quarters but will rather ensure that the management of Breeze FM pays the required fine for violating laid down rules.

“You cannot have a radio station where the same place is the residence of the person, and it is used as a restaurant, business centre and a prayer house. It does not happen anywhere.

“All houses built that have not adhered to development regulations, whether they are residential apartments, factories, radio stations, they will all be affected.

“The state government has already directed development control and the Ministry of Lands to identify all homes, offices, commercial centres that do not conform or abide by regulations and give them statutory notices.

“After notices are given, their structures will definitely go down the way Breeze FM went. I am using this opportunity to call on the people of Nasarawa State to always abide by the rules and regulations.”

Reacting to the development, Executive Director of Breeze FM, Mr. Nawani Aboki, denied claims that the radio station violated town planning laws, insisting that they would not pay any sort of fine to the government.

He said, “We will not pay anything to the government, instead it is the government that would pay us compensation for infringing on our rights.”



