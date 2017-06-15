Nasarawa lawmakers say striking teachers’ union illegal, decline intervention

The Nasarawa State Assembly has declined teachers’ request to intervene in the ongoing strike, citing the non-registration of their body – the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS). “We actually wanted to intervene on behalf of the teachers; we wanted to make a case for them, but we have found out that their umbrella…

