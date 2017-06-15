Pages Navigation Menu

Nasarawa lawmakers say striking teachers’ union illegal, decline intervention

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Education

The Nasarawa State Assembly has declined teachers’ request to intervene in the ongoing strike, citing the non-registration of their body – the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS). “We actually wanted to intervene on behalf of the teachers; we wanted to make a case for them, but we have found out that their umbrella…

The post Nasarawa lawmakers say striking teachers' union illegal, decline intervention appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

