Nasarawa NLC fires chairman for suspending strike

Executive council of the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has impeached its embattled chairman, Abdullahi Adeka. A statement signed by Ahmed Naibi, the secretary, said Mr. Adeka was removed for announcing the suspension of the strike, immediately after his reinstatement. It said the “surprising” action violated the resolutions reached at the […]

