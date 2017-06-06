Pages Navigation Menu

NASS committed to making laws to improve business environment – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has assured that the National Assembly will act on legislations that will improve Nigeria’s business environment. Dogara gave the assurance on Monday in his remarks at the one year anniversary of National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER) in Abuja. He commended NASSBER for the successes…

