N'Assembly Aides protest death of colleague, say management responsible
Daily Post Nigeria
N'Assembly Aides protest death of colleague, say management responsible
Daily Post Nigeria
Legislative Aides working in the National Assembly have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the non payment of their salaries and allowances, which they claimed, was responsible for the death of one of their own. Mr. Hassan Abiodun, a Senior …
