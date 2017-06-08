Nasty incident in the life of Fr Chris
Some people are of the mistaken conclusion that tribute is reserved for only the dead. The truth is that tribute is also paid on departed souls as well as on worthy persons while they live. And so, I’m paying a special tribute to Christian Ndubueze Dadio Anyanwu, a Catholic Priest who, from all we can […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!