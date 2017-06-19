Nathaniel Bassey: 15 Interesting Facts About The Gospel Artiste – BuzzNigeria.com
|
BuzzNigeria.com
|
Nathaniel Bassey: 15 Interesting Facts About The Gospel Artiste
BuzzNigeria.com
Gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey is a name trending in the media for the right reason for almost 3 weeks now. His #HallelujahChallenge has not only attracted the attention of the local media but also broken through internationally. The success of the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!