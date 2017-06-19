Pages Navigation Menu

Nathaniel Bassey reveals inspiration for the #HallelujahChallenge (Watch)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

More than 60,000 people have joined in the Instagram praise and worship in an hour long midnight gathering, which is the brainchild of Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey. Foremost Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey in a recent interview with Channels TV revealed how the Halleluyah Challenge started. This movement has grown viral with people from …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.