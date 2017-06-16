Pages Navigation Menu

National Assembly has powers to alter budget – Dogara

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday said that the National Assembly has powers to alter national budget according to the desire of the citizens. He stated this during plenary after Rep. Abubakar Lawal (APC- Adamawa) drew the attention of the lower chamber to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s remarks. Osinbajo’s…

