Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Assembly resumes sitting today – Lusaka Times

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

National Assembly resumes sitting today
Lusaka Times
Zambian National Assembly Building The first session of the 12th National Assembly which adjourned sine die on March 28th, 2017 resumes sitting today. During this session of Parliament, the house will restrict its business to adoption of various …
All Eyes on UPND Lawmakers as Parliament Resumes SittingZambia Reports

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.