National Assembly seeks reduction of Hajj fares
Daily Trust
National Assembly seeks reduction of Hajj fares
The National Assembly yesterday has urged the Federal Government to immediately direct the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to review downward the N1.5 million announced for this year's Hajj. The resolution was sequel to a motion …
