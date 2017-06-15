National Association Presidents

1) Table Tennis- Tikon Ishiaku

2) Darts- Hassan Haruna

3) Sailing/Canoeing/

Rowing- Francis Porbeni

4) Golf- Olagunsoye Oyinlola

5) Scrabble- Souliman Gore

6) Cycling- Giandomenico Massari

7) Wresting Daniel Igali.

8 Basketball Ahmadu Kida

9) Volleyball Musa Nimrod-

10) Gymnastics. Kelvin Erhuwunse

11)Athletics Ibrahim Gusau

12) Karate Silas Agara

13) Badminton Francis Orbih

14) Handball Sam Oche

15)Cricket Prof Adam Yahaya

16) Hockey Abdul Ningi

17) Shooting Lonsdale Adeoye

18) Taekwondo Margaret Binga

19) Tennis Dayo Akindoju

20) Boxing Kenneth Minimah

21) Aquatics Fatayi Williams

22) Judo Prince Timothy Nsirim

23) Weightlifting Mohd Yahaya

24) Deafsports Usman Ahmed

25) Scrabble Gora Suleiman

The post National Association Presidents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

