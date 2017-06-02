Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Power Grid Stabilises – TCN MD – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business


WorldStage

Nigeria: Power Grid Stabilises – TCN MD
AllAfrica.com
The Interim Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed, has said a new Free Governor Control Action (FGCA) mode deployed by the Generation Companies (GenCos) has stabilised the national grid. He said …
