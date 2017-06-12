National Hospital reveals real cause of 22-year-old Joy Odama’s death

The National Hospital, Abuja, has revealed the cause of the death of a 200-level student of the Mass Communication Department of the Cross River State University of Science and Technology, CRUTEC, Joy Odama. The hospital said Odama died of acute cocaine poison. According to the report by the hospital management cardiogenic shock secondary to […]

National Hospital reveals real cause of 22-year-old Joy Odama’s death

