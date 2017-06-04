Navy Arrests 5 Suspected Oil Thieves In A/Ibom

By Bernard Tolanidada Dada

The Nigerian Navy has arrested five suspected oil thieves in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

The Commander, NNS Jubilee, Commodore Saidu Garba, disclosed this to newsmen while handing over the suspects to the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“Men of the command, during a routine patrol intercepted two canoes and arrested the suspects with 11, 250 litres of Automobile Gas Oil (AGO).

“The arrest followed intensive patrol of the maritime environment, following intelligence information on the activities of oil thieves in the area,” Graba said.

Furthermore, he reiterated the determination of the command to deal decisively with crude oil thieves, sea pirates, pipeline vandals and other perpetrators of crime within its area of operation

