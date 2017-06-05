Navy boosts Delta community’s medicare

By Gab Ejuwa

Oghara—The Nigerian Naval Logistics Command Headquarters, Oghara, Delta State, in exercise of its social responsibility, has deployed its medical team to various sections of its host community in Oghara, Delta State, to treat people of the area of malaria, de-worming of children, laboratory tests and distribution of mosquito nets.

According to the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Belgory Elvis Ibe-Enwo, “The exercise is to further strengthen the harmonious and amicable relationship between the military and the civilians in the community.

“This programme provides free medical test and care for the rural people and it is not the first by the Nigerian Navy. While it is done annually in the Navy, this is, however, the maiden edition in Oghara and environs. We aim to reduce diseases in our local communities and improve the health care in the rural area.

“The peoples’ response is very positive. The turn up is good and we hope that the next time it will be organised, more people will turn up.”

