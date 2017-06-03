Pages Navigation Menu

Navy impounds vessels with 1.5m litres of stolen diesel in Rivers

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Navy said it impounded two vessels transporting 1.5 million litres of illegally refined diesel believed to have been stolen from pipelines in Rivers. Captain Victor Choji, the Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Port Harcourt, handed-over the vessels and 16 suspects to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on …

