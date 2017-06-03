Navy impounds vessels with 1.5m litres of stolen diesel in Rivers
The Nigerian Navy said it impounded two vessels transporting 1.5 million litres of illegally refined diesel believed to have been stolen from pipelines in Rivers. Captain Victor Choji, the Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Port Harcourt, handed-over the vessels and 16 suspects to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on …
The post Navy impounds vessels with 1.5m litres of stolen diesel in Rivers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!