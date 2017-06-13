Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Navy vs Police: Military constitutes panel to probe Calabar clash

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Defence Headquarters has set up a high profile committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police in Calabar, Cross River State. The incident led to loss of lives and destruction of property. Major General John Eneche, Defenece spokesman, in a statement on […]

Navy vs Police: Military constitutes panel to probe Calabar clash

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.