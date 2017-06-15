Navy warns against fake online recruitment exercise

Nigerian Navy has issued a warning to members of the public on the activities of fraudsters who are currently operating fake online recruitment sites. The Director of Information, Naval headquarters, Abuja, Captain Suleiman Dahun, said in a statement yesterday that “For the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates for the 2017 Nigerian […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

