Nigeria needs 32m set-up boxes for digital switch over – NBC

Daily Trust

Nigeria needs 32m set-up boxes for digital switch over – NBC
Daily Trust
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the country needs 32 million Set Top Box (STB) for it to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting. The Director-General of NBC, Mr Ishaq Kawu made this known during a news conference on …
