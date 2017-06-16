Nigeria needs 32m set-up boxes for digital switch over – NBC – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Nigeria needs 32m set-up boxes for digital switch over – NBC
Daily Trust
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the country needs 32 million Set Top Box (STB) for it to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting. The Director-General of NBC, Mr Ishaq Kawu made this known during a news conference on …
NBC fails again over digital switch over
