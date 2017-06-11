NBS: Labour Productivity Jumps 45% in 6 Years – THISDAY Newspapers
NBS: Labour Productivity Jumps 45% in 6 Years
Labour productivity increased by 45 per cent over a six-year period to N684.43 in 2016 from N471.94 in 2011, but declined by 4.7 per cent between 2015 and 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics has said. Labour productivity is derived as the ratio of …
