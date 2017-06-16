NBTI partners MAN to promote entrepreneurs products

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) says it is partnering with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to promote the products of its trainees.

Dr Mohammed Jubrin, the Director-General of the board, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Jubrin said that in order to achieve the mandate of the board to commercialise Nigeria’s indigenous products, it was necessary to collaborate with stakeholders in the manufacturing sector.

The director-general said in line with this, the board was partnering with the MAN in marketing the products of the entrepreneurs.

MAN is a national industrial association serving and representing more than 2000 companies in private and public sectors in manufacturing, construction and service sectors of the national economy.

MAN provides for manufacturers throughout Nigeria the means of formulating and influencing general policy regarding industrial, labour, technical, social, legal and export of members’ products through constant enlightenment.

“We are currently working with the MAN Resource Centre where the products of the entrepreneurs can now be taken to 200 supermarkets across the country.

“This will enable the entrepreneurs to concentrate on producing quality products because they do not have to worry about how the products will be circulated.

“The association has resource centre in Lagos but it serves the whole country.

“We have 32 Technology Incubation Centres (TICs) spread across the country, meaning that all products made by our entrepreneurs have a ready market.

“The resource centre is having access to 200 major supermarkets, so an entrepreneur will just pay a token, and once the association certifies that the products conforms to standard, it is accepted.

“They will integrate the product and will take the responsibility of distributing them to 200 supermarkets.’’

Jubrin said that with the recent science and technology expo that took place in Abuja, such collaboration was necessary as more Nigerian entrepreneurs were discovered there with unique products.

Jubrin said that the board brought the entrepreneurs on board and with collaboration of MAN and other government agencies; Nigerian products would soon attain international standards that would engender export.

According to him, the board is planning to float specialised supermarkets to market the products of its entrepreneurs.

The NBTI boss said it would soon be finalised as soon as the web designers and other factors like logistics were taken care of.

He said that the board was synergising with virtually all government agencies that had something to do with technology and business management to actualise its mandate of commercialisation of research results.

NAN reports that some of the success stories from the centres include Austin Laz, a graduate of Technology Incubation Centre Benin, who has been listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Austin Laz produces thermo coolers, warmers and ice block making machines.

Spectra Industries, an indigenous food processing company, is also from TIC Lagos, and it makes use of local materials from the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) for its productions.

NBTI was established to develop the necessary infrastructure for nurturing technology start-ups in the country.

It is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology with the aim of promoting Nigeria’s indigenous products through value-addition and technology-related activities.

It creates enabling environment for effective linkages among technology providers and entrepreneurs.

