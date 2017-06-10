NCAC will invest N300m BOI loan on artists – DG

Chief Segun Runsewe, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), says the recently acquired N300 million loan from the Bank of Industry will be invested on artists. Runsewe told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that this was to create employment for youths across the country. “We are going to invest the money in artists, marketing and others, so that we can build a strong cultural pace for Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

