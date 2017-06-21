NCC develops initiatives to empower telecoms consumers

• Danbatta emerges ‘CEO of the Year’

To ensure that telecom consumers are well Protected, Informed and Educated (PIE mandate), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said it has developed a series of initiatives with the aim of empowering consumers with appropriate information. This will ensure that their rights are not only protected but their choices also provide them with value for their money.

These initiatives, as explained by the Commission, include responding to enquires via NCC call centre on a toll free number-622; organising outreach programmes across the country; and dissemination of consumer education via factsheets. Also included are interaction via social media like twitter handle or Facebook as well as participating on radio programmes that educate consumers on their rights and privileges.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Abdullahi Maikano, made this known at the 28th edition of Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) held in Eket, Akwa Ibom at the weekend.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Information and Education as a catalyst for consumer protection,’ Maikano said one of the cardinal objectives of the NCC is to ensure the protection of telecom consumers from market exploitation and empowering them to make rational and informed decision when making choices of services.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, was been recognised as the ‘CEO of the Year’ at an award programme, organised by Tell Magazine.

Speaking on the award, the NCC EVC said it is a testimony, a positive verdict to what “we are doing to Nigerians and the society from the Nigerian Communications Commission. As we have been advised often times that awards are to make us work more we should be circumspect about them.”

He described it as an encouragement, a massive pat on the back for the NCC under his stewardship to even do more to transform the sector, saying it will impact positively on the socio-economy of the nation.

On the choice of Danbatta for the award, the President of Tell Magazine, Nosa Igiebor, explained that Danbatta was chosen, ‘The CEO of the Year’ because the NCC represents one public institution that works.

Meanwhile, in Uyo, the Director who was represented by his deputy, Ismail Adedigba, explained that consumer education is identified by the Commission as one of the most cost effective mechanism that provides and guarantees consumer protection. Besides, it serves as a pro-active way of protecting consumers from making wrong choices as well as serves as a preventive measure that protects consumers from being exploited and against fraud.

His words: “The NCC, the regulator with the mandate of regulating the telecommunication industry and the protection of the telecom consumers recognise that the rights of every telecom consumer must be protected and one of the fundamental rights of telecom consumer is the right to be informed and educated. At NCC the telecom consumers are the target beneficiary of all our activities which make them enjoy primary focus in terms of ensuring that they get good quality of service, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices of some service providers.”

Maikano revealed that the rights of telecom consumers include: right to receive correct information on service they subscribed to; the right to be provided with clear, complete and accurate information with a language that will be understood and guide consumers to make informed decision on products and services offered to them.

