NCC dissatisfied with IHS Connect over broadband infrastructure – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

NCC dissatisfied with IHS Connect over broadband infrastructure
The Nation Newspaper
The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Garba Dambatta, has expressed dissatisfaction with IHS Connect over its handling of the provision of broadband infrastructure in the Northcentral Zone. He said 60 firms had …
