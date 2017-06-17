NCC: Over 16 million Nigerians are on Facebook, highest in Africa

NIGERIA’S 16 million Facebook users represents the highest in Africa, says Umar Danbatta, vice chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Danbatta said this in a keynote address at the maiden lecture of CKN News in Lagos, where he spoke on the role of social media in the economic, political and social development of Nigeria. Describing […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

