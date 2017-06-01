NCC recruitment: Commission says it’s not hiring, warns against fraudsters

Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has advised Nigerians to ignore recruitment offers currently being circulated by some social media patrons. In a terse statement sent to DAILY POST, NCC’s management stressed that contrary to what was being circulated, it’s not recruiting into any position. NCC warned that the advertisement video was the handiwork of fraudsters, disowning […]

