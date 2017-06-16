NCC Restate Commitment to promoting Consumers Right

By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

The Nigeria Telecommunication Commission NCC has restated it’s commitment to proffer solutions to consumer related issues and ensure that they get value for money spent through effective service delivery.

Addressing consumers and other stakeholders at the 28th edition of its town hall meeting held yesterday in Eket, NCC Director Consumer Affairs Bureau Alhaji Abullahi Maikano said that the forum seeks to educate Telecom consumers and relevant stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and to also serve as a feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory intervention.

He explained that the event is one of the commissions initiatives of bringing together Telecom consumers in the urban areas with the network providers and regulator to brainstorm proffer solutions to consumer related issues and ensure that they get value for their money through effective service delivery.

”’At the Nigerian Communication Commission consumers are the target beneficiary of all our activities which make them enjoy primary focus in terms of ensuring that they get goof quality of service value for money spent,timely affair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices of some service providers”he stated.

He said consumer education has been identified by NCC as one of the most cost effective mechanism that provided and guarantee consumer protection.

The Theme of the town hall meeting “Information and Educational a Catalyst for Consumers protection” is carefully chose to reflect on of the cardinal objectives of the Nigerian Communication Commission of ensuring the protection of Telecom consumers from market exploitation and entering them to make rational and inform decision in their choice of service Alahaji Maikano stated””

In his paper presentation a lead resource person at the forum Mr. Yomi Olawoyin reminded tephone service providers of the urgency to improve on their sole responsibility of adequate service delivery system .

The post NCC Restate Commitment to promoting Consumers Right appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

