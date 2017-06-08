Pages Navigation Menu

NCC wins European Quality Achievement award 2017 – National Accord

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


NCC wins European Quality Achievement award 2017
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has won the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) award. The Commission, which is winning the award for the second year in a row, got the Platinum category award for Quality Achievements 2017 …

