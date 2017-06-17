Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

 NCS Partners Army on Security

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

In order to improve security across the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nigeria Army. The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, Owerri, Comptroller Bukar Amajam stated this when he hosted the Brigade Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Hamza I. Bature and members of his entourage who came on a courtesy visit. While receiving the Brigade Commander, the FOU, Zone C in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASCI Chioma Onuoha quoted Amajam expressing his delight at the visit.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.