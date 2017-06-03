NDDC, Air Force Plant Trees To Mark World Environment Day – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
NDDC, Air Force Plant Trees To Mark World Environment Day
CHANNELS TELEVISION
NDDC Gives Contractors 30 Days to Return to Site The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, have planted different species of trees at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base, as part of activities to mark this year's …
Group seeks more funding for NNDC
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!