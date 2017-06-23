Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDDC Completes 742 Projects In Rivers – The Tide

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

NDDC Completes 742 Projects In Rivers
The Tide
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has completed 742 projects spread across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State. The commission's' Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr Ibitoye Abosede, stated this in a statement in Abuja, last Tuesday.
AGIP Commends NDDC on New Strategy for Regional DevelopmentTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.