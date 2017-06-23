NDDC Completes 742 Projects In Rivers – The Tide
|
NDDC Completes 742 Projects In Rivers
The Tide
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has completed 742 projects spread across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State. The commission's' Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr Ibitoye Abosede, stated this in a statement in Abuja, last Tuesday.
