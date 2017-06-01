NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere survives motor accident

By Dennis Udoma

UYO-The Managing Director, Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere escaped dead following a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Akwa Ibom.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today along the Calabar-Itu high way as a trailer rammed into the convoy killing at least a police personnel in the pilot vehicle, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

Vanguard learned, the body of the deceased police officer has been deposited in the hospital mortuary, while the injured were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Uyo.

It was further gathered that, the NDDC Managing Director was on his way to Calabar, Cross River State to receive the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo who is on a working visit to Cross River State.

A statement issued by the NDDC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Toye Abosede stated inter alia that, ‘‘the convoy of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima.Ekere, has been involved in a road mishap.

‘‘The incident, along the Calabar-Itu Road, occurred when a trailer ran into the pilot vehicle carrying policemen attached to the NDDC Managing Director who was on his way to Calabar to receive the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

‘‘The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they are receiving urgent medical attention for injuries. Unfortunately, one of the policemen could not be saved.

‘‘Members of the entourage in other vehicles were unhurt in the unfortunate incident’’.

More details later…

The post NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere survives motor accident appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

