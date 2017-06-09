Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDDC Partners EU To Develop Niger Delta Region – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

NDDC Partners EU To Develop Niger Delta Region
CHANNELS TELEVISION
NDDC Gives Contractors 30 Days to Return to Site The United Nations has called for the intervention and core involvement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the elimination of the challenges of the rural communities in the Niger Delta …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.