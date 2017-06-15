NDDC To Revive Rice Mills In Rivers, Akwa Ibom – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
NDDC To Revive Rice Mills In Rivers, Akwa Ibom
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said on Wednesday that it would soon revive its rice processing plants at Elele Alimini in Rivers and Mbiabet-Ikpe in Akwa Ibom States. The NDDC Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, disclosed this after …
