Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDPHC Cancels Rockson Engineering’s Transmission Project Contract – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

NDPHC Cancels Rockson Engineering's Transmission Project Contract
THISDAY Newspapers
The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has stripped one of its contractors, Rockson Engineering, of the contract for the construction of a critical power transmission line in the eastern electricity supply loop, citing repeated failure
Power stakeholders urge govt to develop capacity to buy power from GenCosNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.