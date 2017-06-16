NECA calls on CBN to lower 14% MPR, interest rates

Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to lower interest rates and reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which has been kept at 14 percent since 2016. The association says that the negative implication of the current interest rate policy is the phenomenon of “crowding out” of private…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NECA calls on CBN to lower 14% MPR, interest rates appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

