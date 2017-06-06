NECO exam holds in Nasarawa despite ASUSS’s boycott threat

NATIONAL Examinations Council, NECO, senior school examinations for the 2017 yesterday commenced throughout the country, including Nasarawa State, despite threat by the state branch of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASSUS, to boycott the exercise. At the early hours of yesterday, both candidates and teachers were seen preparing to conduct the exercise in most […]

